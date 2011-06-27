Used 1996 Buick Skylark Coupe Consumer Reviews
Good Mid-sized Car
Bought this car used with 28,000 miles on it and although it looked perfect, I wondered about the mechinical shape it was in. Having had it for 5 years I haven't put a cent in it except for normal maintence.
GOOD CAR
I bought this car from a friend's dad back in 2002. At the time it had 109K on it. It now has 157K and it's still running great. No engine or trans problems. The only issue we have had is this annoying coolant leak. We have replaced the radiator once and the hoses 3 times. Now we believe it is leaking from else were. We spend $15 a week on coolant! Besides that, I love this car, good gas mileage, but if you have a family go for the 4 door. And always the V-6! Good luck.
Luv that car-O-mine!
Go 50-55 mph on a long trip, and get mid-30 mpg. The 6 cylinder is torquey, but the overdrive keeps the mileage in the mid to upper 20s. It's solid enough that if someone rear ends you, you and car are functional. It's not a land yacht, but can carry four people in reasonable comfort (the back seat is a bit tight). Easy to insure, easy to travel in () though I like a pillow, or small poodle, for neck rest support. Could use better lumbar support. It always runs! The speedometer is HUGE (as it should be). Happy with the 6-banger 'lark.
Good little car
Had mine since 2004 it had 53000 -now in 2018 it has 119000 and still runs great and hasnt required alot of repairs
