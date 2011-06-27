  1. Home
Used 1995 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Royal Magenta Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
