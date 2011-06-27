  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1995 Buick Skylark
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Buick Skylark Custom Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Skylark
Overview
See Skylark Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/425.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room49.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight2941 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Royal Magenta Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
See Skylark Inventory

Related Used 1995 Buick Skylark Custom info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles