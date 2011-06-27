  1. Home
Used 1995 Buick Skylark Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG222022
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg17/26 mpg19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/425.6 mi.258.4/395.2 mi.288.8/425.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG222022
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l3.1 l2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm155 hp @ 5200 rpm150 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.35.3 ft.35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.2 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.49.1 in.49.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.50.3 in.50.3 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.32.6 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.55.0 in.53.4 in.
Measurements
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.189.2 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.3005 lbs.2941 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Royal Magenta Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Royal Magenta Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Royal Magenta Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
