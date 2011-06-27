  1. Home
Used 1994 Buick Skylark Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight2939 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Windsor Gray
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
