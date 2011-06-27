Used 1994 Buick Skylark Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1994 Skylark
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg19/29 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.288.8/440.8 mi.288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm115 hp @ 5200 rpm115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.35.3 ft.35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.49.1 in.49.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.53.6 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.36.5 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.50.3 in.50.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.32.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.55.0 in.53.4 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.189.1 in.189.1 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.2791 lbs.2939 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Windsor Gray
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Ruby Red Metallic
