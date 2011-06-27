  1. Home
Used 1993 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight2782 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
