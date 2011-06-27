  1. Home
Used 1993 Buick Skylark Custom Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight2846 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
