Used 1992 Buick Skylark Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room49.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.8 in.
Measurements
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight2846 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Black
