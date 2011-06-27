  1. Home
Used 1992 Buick Skylark Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG202023
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/26 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/395.2 mi.258.4/395.2 mi.304.0/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG202023
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm120 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room49.5 in.49.5 in.49.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.50.8 in.50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Measurements
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.189.2 in.
Curb weight2901 lbs.2965 lbs.2846 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • White
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Black
