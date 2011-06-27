  1. Home
Used 1991 Buick Skylark Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length180.0 in.
Curb weight2654 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • White
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
