  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1991 Buick Skylark
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Skylark
Overview
See Skylark Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length180.0 in.
Curb weight2659 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Camel Beige
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
See Skylark Inventory

Related Used 1991 Buick Skylark Gran Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles