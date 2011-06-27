Used 1991 Buick Skylark Custom Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length180.0 in.
Curb weight2628 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Torch Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Alabaster
