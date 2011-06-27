Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Consumer Reviews

Power, Great Value, I've owned 5 of Them roadmaster5 , 03/23/2014 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I echo what the other reviewers said, but the car does have its faults: the roof windows leak, not a lot, but they all do it enough to make the interior foggy on cold mornings. I park mine facing uphill and drill drain holes in the spare tire well and storage bin. The side rubber moldings come off after a dozen years, but don't throw them away. 3M exterior mounting tape puts them back as good as new, same for the interior door trim pieces whose tabs always break. The rear vent windows come off their hinges. Cynoacrylate gel does a decent job of putting them back. Rear windows go cockeyed after a plastic piece breaks--every car eventually. It's a $1 part and removing the door panel. Report Abuse

car for life? Mike , 10/12/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Love this car. Fast, reliable, comfortable and economical even for a big V-8. I load 12 foot surfcasting rods right down the middle or 4 X 8 sheet rock flat with the tailgate down. This car is so functional, reliable and so comfortable to drive I have difficulty buying a 2010 Anything! And it still looks great!

last of the best tikiwagon , 05/23/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I had been wanting a "Roadie" wagon since i was 16 and now that I finally have one i'm not disappointed. the best car ive owned... there are owners clubs out there for these cars (they are called B-Bodies ). parts are still readily available. i live in hilly western pa and I get 22-25 hwy mpg i have gotten as high as 28 in flat florida on vacation. the car drives smaller than it is. and is not hard to park. it will carry a 4x8 sheet of plywood with the tailgate closed. the areas to look closely at when buying one are 1. body rot particularly the 1/4 panel just past the rear tires. 2. air compressor issues (if air suspension equipped) 3. rear axle leaks 4. water leaks.

I'm 6'2" and they did it right! P. Robb , 09/26/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 26 MPG with the A/C on at 6,000 feet and above. I just converted it to E85 Ethanol at $1.99 per gallon and 105 Octane... sweet! This wagon is fast, quiet, roomy, and very dependable! Oh yeah, parts and repairs have been cheap! After all, it's a Chevy driveline! Mine has power front seats, both driver and shotgun. And, I'm certain that anyone with 'headroom issues' has failed to properly lower the seats as I have loads of headroom and armroom and legroom. This wagon is an absolute pleasure to drive. If you seek comfort, spaciousness, and economy at a bargain price, you should look at the 1996 Roadmaster!