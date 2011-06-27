Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Consumer Reviews
Power, Great Value, I've owned 5 of Them
I echo what the other reviewers said, but the car does have its faults: the roof windows leak, not a lot, but they all do it enough to make the interior foggy on cold mornings. I park mine facing uphill and drill drain holes in the spare tire well and storage bin. The side rubber moldings come off after a dozen years, but don't throw them away. 3M exterior mounting tape puts them back as good as new, same for the interior door trim pieces whose tabs always break. The rear vent windows come off their hinges. Cynoacrylate gel does a decent job of putting them back. Rear windows go cockeyed after a plastic piece breaks--every car eventually. It's a $1 part and removing the door panel.
car for life?
Love this car. Fast, reliable, comfortable and economical even for a big V-8. I load 12 foot surfcasting rods right down the middle or 4 X 8 sheet rock flat with the tailgate down. This car is so functional, reliable and so comfortable to drive I have difficulty buying a 2010 Anything! And it still looks great!
last of the best
I had been wanting a "Roadie" wagon since i was 16 and now that I finally have one i'm not disappointed. the best car ive owned... there are owners clubs out there for these cars (they are called B-Bodies ). parts are still readily available. i live in hilly western pa and I get 22-25 hwy mpg i have gotten as high as 28 in flat florida on vacation. the car drives smaller than it is. and is not hard to park. it will carry a 4x8 sheet of plywood with the tailgate closed. the areas to look closely at when buying one are 1. body rot particularly the 1/4 panel just past the rear tires. 2. air compressor issues (if air suspension equipped) 3. rear axle leaks 4. water leaks.
I'm 6'2" and they did it right!
26 MPG with the A/C on at 6,000 feet and above. I just converted it to E85 Ethanol at $1.99 per gallon and 105 Octane... sweet! This wagon is fast, quiet, roomy, and very dependable! Oh yeah, parts and repairs have been cheap! After all, it's a Chevy driveline! Mine has power front seats, both driver and shotgun. And, I'm certain that anyone with 'headroom issues' has failed to properly lower the seats as I have loads of headroom and armroom and legroom. This wagon is an absolute pleasure to drive. If you seek comfort, spaciousness, and economy at a bargain price, you should look at the 1996 Roadmaster!
Oldie but goodie
I bought my Estate collector's wagon from a friend who bought the car new in 1996. I had looked a these wagonsin '96 but thought they were priced to high. I got this one for a good price and only 25Kmiles and still has the dealer plastic wrap on the folding back seats.! I've driven it to CA. twice during the past two summers. I averaged 23 mpg and didn't feel tired after the drive. The powerful engine does well for this heavy of a car and the ride, although wavey, is not bad at all. I won first place in it's class at this summer's car show!
Sponsored cars related to the Roadmaster
Related Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner