Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Roadmaster
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room63.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.8 in.
Curb weight4211 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Crystal
