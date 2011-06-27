  1. Home
Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room63.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.8 in.
Curb weight4211 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • White
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Cyclamen Metallic
