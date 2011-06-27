Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity92 cu.ft.
Length217.5 in.
Curb weight4572 lbs.
Height60.3 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Bright Red
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
