Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster Limited Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Roadmaster
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room63.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.8 in.
Curb weight4211 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
