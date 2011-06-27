  1. Home
Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Roadmaster
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/529.0 mi.315.0/483.0 mi.345.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.21.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm260 hp @ 5000 rpm260 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Turning circleno39.5 ft.no
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.6 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.39.6 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.63.4 in.63.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.39.4 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.57.1 in.56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.39.4 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room63.3 in.63.5 in.63.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.8 in.217.5 in.215.8 in.
Curb weight4211 lbs.4563 lbs.4244 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.no21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.5.5 in.4.8 in.
Height55.9 in.60.3 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.115.9 in.115.9 in.
Width78.1 in.79.9 in.78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
