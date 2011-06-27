  1. Home
Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room63.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.8 in.
Curb weight4279 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
