Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great ride and quick
I bought this car from a mechanic. He took great care of it. I bought it about 9 mos. ago with 150k now I have 165k on it and no problems at all. The car has the Corvette LT-1 engine. It pulls the heavy car easily with great acceleration. Handleing is fine and brakeing is very good. Sitting in the car in front or back reminds you of sitting at home in your living room. The gripes I have, better gas milage, car is not good on wet roads, some of the rubber gaskets around doors tend to peel off, other than that no problem. If you want a heavy, comfortable fast car, this is the one. Like the cars of years back when gas was cheap and cars were made with plenty of steel.Nicecar to own
Great Car
Driven for 186,000 miles. Only one major repair. Exchange transmission fluid at 75,000 miles. Biggest headache - brakes - warped rotors, brake dust, etc. Major repair - spark plug wires and distributor cap (expensive to repair). Has original exhaust system - first auto for me that went over 50K without needing an exhaust system. No rust. No evidence of impending problems with the sheet metal. It goes like a bat out of XXXX but gives great mileage if driven sensably - always gets better than 22 MPG at highway speeds plus 10. GM - BUILD THIS CAR AGAIN - I'LL BUY IT. Looking for 1996 cream puff of this car with less than 50K miles.
Best Kept Secret
For the decision makers at GM, start production on this car again. I bought the one I own back in 1994 and it has been performing wonderfully. It's time for me to get a new car and I want another Buick Roadmaster. I like the Corvette engine GM modified and put in this thing, it flies. The prices is right too!
Road-Disaster
This vehicle has been nothing but trouble since the day I bought it, It spends most of it's time in the driveway because I can't afford to keep up on the repairs. I have driven it only 30,000 miles in 4 years. I have had to replace the starter twice, water pump twice, Opti-spark distrbutor system twice ($350 part) are you starting to see a pattern here, basically everything breaks twice. One time the front suspension system failed and the right wheel feel off while I was driving, luckily I didnt crash. The electrical system also has several problems, as the door locks, interior lights, lumbar support and trunk release all quit working, additionally the vehicle will not stay aligned.
Love my RoadMonster!
I bought my 1994 Roadmaster in August, 2003. This car has a following, like it's "B Body" brothers: The Impala SS, and Caprice. The Roadmaster, Impala SS, and Caprice share the same chassis, LT1 V8 engine, 4L60E transmission, etc. My particular car has a gray leather interior. It is extremely comforatable and the leather is durable. On the road, this car is amazing. Lots of power, comfortable ride, and the safe feeling only a large rear wheel drive car can give you. These cars were built to last. Mine is almost twelve years old now. It does not burn or leak a drop of oil! They are truly a bargain, for the ride, performance, and safety they provide.
