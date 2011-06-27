  1. Home
Used 1993 Buick Roadmaster Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room63.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3973 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • White
  • Alabaster
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
