Used 1993 Buick Roadmaster Estate Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Roadmaster
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length217.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4508 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height60.3 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
