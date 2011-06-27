  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Roadmaster
  4. Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Roadmaster
Overview
See Roadmaster Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.8 in.
Curb weight4073 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Bright White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
See Roadmaster Inventory

Related Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles