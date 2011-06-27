Used 1991 Buick Roadmaster Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity92 cu.ft.
Length217.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place55.0 cu.ft.
Height60.1 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • White
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Alabaster
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
