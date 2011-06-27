Used 1998 Buick Riviera Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|296.0/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|207.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3699 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|Height
|54.6 in.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
