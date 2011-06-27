Used 1997 Buick Riviera Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length207.2 in.
Curb weight3720 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Height54.6 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • White
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
