Used 1996 Buick Riviera Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length207.2 in.
Curb weight3722 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Height54.6 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Bright White
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
