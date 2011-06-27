  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Riviera
  4. Used 1995 Buick Riviera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Buick Riviera Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Riviera
Overview
See Riviera Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Length207.2 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Platinum Beige Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Platinum Beige Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Light Jadestone Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
See Riviera Inventory

Related Used 1995 Buick Riviera Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles