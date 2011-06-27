  1. Home
Used 1995 Buick Riviera Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Riviera
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG20no
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/520.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm225 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
Measurements
Length207.2 in.207.2 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.3788 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.17.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height55.2 in.55.2 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.113.8 in.
Width75.0 in.75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Platinum Beige Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Platinum Beige Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Light Jadestone Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
