  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Riviera
  4. Used 1993 Buick Riviera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Buick Riviera Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Riviera
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.6/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length198.2 in.
Curb weight3504 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • White
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Alabaster
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
