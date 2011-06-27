  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Rendezvous
  4. Used 2007 Buick Rendezvous
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Buick Rendezvous CXL Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Rendezvous
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,765
See Rendezvous Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,765
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,765
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,765
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower196 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,765
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,765
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,765
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,765
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,765
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,765
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,765
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,765
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Length186.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4096 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,765
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Platinum Metallic/Dark Platinum Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Cappuccino Frost Metallic/Sandstone Metallic
  • Cappuccino Frost Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Frost White
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Neutral, leather/suede
  • Neutral, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,765
P225/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,765
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,765
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Rendezvous Inventory

Related Used 2007 Buick Rendezvous CXL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles