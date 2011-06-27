Used 2005 Buick Rendezvous SUV Consumer Reviews
Great family car
We bought our Buick used in 2010 from a big dealer (not Buick). Have to admit we used to joke about getting a Buick after we passed 50 and we did. This car replaced a much-love, much driven 2000 minivan that I pretty much drove til the wheels fell off. The Rendezvous was on the back of the dealer's lot and was the internet special that weekend - I had never even heard of one, but now that I own one I see a lot of them on the highways around here. This car is a pleasure to drive - I bought the extended warranty because it had 99,000 miles on it at the time of the sale but we had no reason to utilize it. This car is solid, better handling than anything I've had in the past.
Would buy another
We bought ours in 08 with 30.000 miles on it. Wife uses it mostly in town & we use it on vacation & tow 2 mid size motorcycles behind it. We have had no problems with ours & tows our cycles nicely. Now has 62.000 miles on it & has been trouble free. Its quiet, comfortable for all day driving. Would reccomend it to anybody
Love this vehicle
This vehicle is best in class for a 2005. No up to date technology but it is roomy and rides like a new car.
Don't buy a Rendezvous
Bought this from a dealer and it was 1 year old. - Did not have it 2 years and put $2,300.00 in it. We have replaced rear bearings, the power steering pump twice, and now the rear differential has went out. The seats do not fold completely down, so there goes the cargo space, and just look at those cloth seats and they stain! I had an Explorer before and I loved it, but my husband isn't a Ford Fan - well he can have GM, this will be my last Buick. I absolutely hate it!!
Totally disappointed
I've purchased this vehicle with excitement only to find out that it is high maintenance with very expensive repairs. Bearings and rear differential have to be replaced which is going to cost me $4000 thousand dollars. Rear hatch handle broke easily, snow builds up in wheel well, gas gauge has a mind of it's own, spedometer also has a mind of it's own. Too many problems with this vehicle and very very very disappointed with the many repairs having to be made.
