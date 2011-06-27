Used 2005 Buick Rendezvous Features & Specs

  1. Home
2005 Rendezvous
Overview
$26,780
$29,970
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1918
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$26,780
$29,970
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Rear limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
$26,780
$29,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.288/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG1918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$26,780
$29,970
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
$26,780
$29,970
2 rear headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsnoyes
electronic brakeforce distributionnoyes
4-wheel ABSnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$26,780
$29,970
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$26,780
$29,970
Air conditioningyesyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Power Feature
$26,780
$29,970
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
$26,780
$29,970
tachometeryesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
$26,780
$29,970
Front head room40.9 in.40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room61.1 in.61.1 in.
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
$26,780
$29,970
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.61.1 in.
Rear leg room39 in.39 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
$26,780
$29,970
Front track62.7 in.62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.
Length186.5 in.186.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight4096 lbs.4272 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.5 cu.ft.54.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7 in.7 in.
Height68.9 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width73.6 in.73.6 in.
Rear track63.8 in.63.8 in.
Colors
$26,780
$29,970
Exterior Colors
  • Cardinal Red Metallic/Dark Gray mist Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Cappuccino Frost Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Cappuccino Frost Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Steel Blue Metallic/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Frost White/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Dark Steel Blue Metallic/Dark Graymist Metallic
  • Dark Steel Blue
  • Cappuccino Frost Metallic/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Blue Frost Metallic
  • Frost White/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Black/Dark Graymist Metallic
  • Black/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Sagemist Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral
  • Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
$26,780
$29,970
Steel spare wheelyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesyes
P225/60R R tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
Suspension
$26,780
$29,970
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
$26,780
$29,970
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
