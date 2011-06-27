  1. Home
Used 2004 Buick Rendezvous Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Rendezvous
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2018
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.288/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG2018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
2 rear headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsnoyes
electronic brakeforce distributionnoyes
4-wheel ABSnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
Air conditioningyesyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
tachometeryesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
Front head room40.9 in.40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room61.1 in.61.1 in.
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.61.1 in.
Rear leg room39 in.39 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
Front track62.7 in.62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.
Length186.5 in.186.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight4024 lbs.4250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.5 cu.ft.54.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7 in.7 in.
Height68.9 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width73.6 in.73.6 in.
Rear track63.8 in.63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
Exterior Colors
  • Black/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic/Dark Graymist Metallic
  • Black/Dark Graymist Metallic
  • Cappuccino Frost Metallic/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Cappuccino Frost Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Light Spiral Gray Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Steel Blue Metallic/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Dark Steel Blue Metallic/Dark Graymist Metallic
  • Olympic White/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Olympic White/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Sagemist Metallic
  • Dark Steel Blue
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral
  • Light Gray
  • Light Neutral
  • Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesyes
P215/70R16 tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Starting MSRP
$29,610
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles