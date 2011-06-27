  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Rendezvous
  4. Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous CX Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Rendezvous
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,520
See Rendezvous Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,520
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,520
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,520
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,520
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,520
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,520
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,520
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,520
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,520
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,520
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,520
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Length186.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4024 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,520
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Indigo Blue
  • Sedona Bronze
  • Pewter
  • Light Driftwood
  • Opal Blue
  • Medium Red
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
  • Medium Oak
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,520
P215/70R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,520
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,520
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Rendezvous Inventory

Related Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous CX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles