Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Rendezvous
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,520
Starting MSRP
$28,055
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2018
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.288/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG2018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room61.1 in.61.1 in.
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.61.1 in.
Rear leg room39 in.39 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Front track62.7 in.62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.
Length186.5 in.186.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight4024 lbs.4250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.5 cu.ft.54.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.7.0 in.
Height68.9 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width73.6 in.73.6 in.
Rear track63.8 in.63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Indigo Blue
  • Sedona Bronze
  • Pewter
  • Light Driftwood
  • Opal Blue
  • Medium Red
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
  • Medium Oak
Tires & Wheels
P215/70R S tiresyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesno
full wheel coversyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyes
Alloy spare wheelnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
