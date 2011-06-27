Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Regal
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,615
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/522.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower259 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sport Pedalsyes
Buick Intellilink Radio w/Navigationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof w/Sunshadeyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3692 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.8 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Black Cherry Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral w/Cocoa Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Saddle Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
