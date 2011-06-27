Used 2017 Buick Regal Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Regal Sedan
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,059*
Total Cash Price
$18,600
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,065*
Total Cash Price
$23,622
GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,065*
Total Cash Price
$23,622
1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,765*
Total Cash Price
$20,460
Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,541*
Total Cash Price
$19,344
GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,253*
Total Cash Price
$26,226
Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,477*
Total Cash Price
$27,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Regal Sedan Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$726
|$2,378
|$977
|$1,076
|$1,600
|$6,757
|Repairs
|$380
|$578
|$623
|$669
|$719
|$2,969
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,015
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,179
|Financing
|$1,000
|$805
|$595
|$373
|$135
|$2,908
|Depreciation
|$3,601
|$1,888
|$1,661
|$1,471
|$1,321
|$9,942
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,228
|$8,271
|$6,555
|$6,368
|$6,637
|$37,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Regal Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,138
|Maintenance
|$922
|$3,020
|$1,241
|$1,367
|$2,032
|$8,581
|Repairs
|$483
|$734
|$791
|$850
|$913
|$3,771
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,289
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,270
|$1,022
|$756
|$474
|$171
|$3,693
|Depreciation
|$4,573
|$2,398
|$2,109
|$1,868
|$1,678
|$12,626
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,720
|$10,504
|$8,325
|$8,087
|$8,429
|$47,065
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Regal Sedan GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,138
|Maintenance
|$922
|$3,020
|$1,241
|$1,367
|$2,032
|$8,581
|Repairs
|$483
|$734
|$791
|$850
|$913
|$3,771
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,289
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,270
|$1,022
|$756
|$474
|$171
|$3,693
|Depreciation
|$4,573
|$2,398
|$2,109
|$1,868
|$1,678
|$12,626
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,720
|$10,504
|$8,325
|$8,087
|$8,429
|$47,065
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Regal Sedan 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$799
|$2,616
|$1,075
|$1,184
|$1,760
|$7,433
|Repairs
|$418
|$636
|$685
|$736
|$791
|$3,266
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,117
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,100
|$886
|$655
|$410
|$149
|$3,199
|Depreciation
|$3,961
|$2,077
|$1,827
|$1,618
|$1,453
|$10,936
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,151
|$9,098
|$7,211
|$7,005
|$7,301
|$40,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Regal Sedan Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$4,208
|Maintenance
|$755
|$2,473
|$1,016
|$1,119
|$1,664
|$7,027
|Repairs
|$395
|$601
|$648
|$696
|$748
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,226
|Financing
|$1,040
|$837
|$619
|$388
|$140
|$3,024
|Depreciation
|$3,745
|$1,964
|$1,727
|$1,530
|$1,374
|$10,340
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,597
|$8,602
|$6,817
|$6,623
|$6,902
|$38,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Regal Sedan GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$1,024
|$3,353
|$1,378
|$1,517
|$2,256
|$9,527
|Repairs
|$536
|$815
|$878
|$943
|$1,014
|$4,186
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,431
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,662
|Financing
|$1,410
|$1,135
|$839
|$526
|$190
|$4,100
|Depreciation
|$5,077
|$2,662
|$2,342
|$2,074
|$1,863
|$14,018
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,011
|$11,662
|$9,243
|$8,979
|$9,358
|$52,253
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Regal Sedan Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,948
|Maintenance
|$1,067
|$3,496
|$1,436
|$1,582
|$2,352
|$9,933
|Repairs
|$559
|$850
|$916
|$983
|$1,057
|$4,364
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,492
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,733
|Financing
|$1,470
|$1,183
|$875
|$548
|$198
|$4,275
|Depreciation
|$5,293
|$2,775
|$2,442
|$2,162
|$1,942
|$14,615
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,565
|$12,158
|$9,636
|$9,361
|$9,756
|$54,477
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Regal
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Buick Regal in Virginia is:not available
