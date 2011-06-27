Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,565
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower259 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,565
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Driver Confidence Package #1yes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
Driver Confidence Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,565
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,565
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Black All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Illuminated Footwellsyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sport Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,565
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,565
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Machine-Faced Aluminum Wheels w/Gray Pockets/Tiresyes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
18" Machine-Faced Aluminum Wheels w/Gray Pocketsyes
18" 10-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof w/Sunshadeyes
19" Machine-Faced Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Grilleyes
18" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
18" 10-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels w/Tiresyes
19" Machine-Faced Aluminum Wheels w/Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3722 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.8 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Exterior Colors
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Smoky Gray Metallic
  • Sparkling Silver Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Saddle Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Light Neutral w/Cocoa Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,565
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,565
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
