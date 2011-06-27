Used 2016 Buick Regal Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Regal Sedan
1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,034*
Total Cash Price
$22,181
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,034*
Total Cash Price
$22,181
Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,604*
Total Cash Price
$19,212
Premium I Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,335*
Total Cash Price
$18,164
GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,329*
Total Cash Price
$24,626
Premium I Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,598*
Total Cash Price
$25,674
GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,085*
Total Cash Price
$24,975
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,604*
Total Cash Price
$19,212
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,681*
Total Cash Price
$23,403
Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,822*
Total Cash Price
$17,465
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Regal Sedan 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,138
|Maintenance
|$2,995
|$1,218
|$1,342
|$662
|$3,795
|$10,011
|Repairs
|$723
|$773
|$829
|$893
|$959
|$4,177
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,214
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,422
|Financing
|$1,193
|$960
|$710
|$445
|$160
|$3,467
|Depreciation
|$4,538
|$2,239
|$1,970
|$1,746
|$1,567
|$12,060
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,844
|$8,520
|$8,279
|$7,275
|$10,116
|$48,034
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Regal Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,138
|Maintenance
|$2,995
|$1,218
|$1,342
|$662
|$3,795
|$10,011
|Repairs
|$723
|$773
|$829
|$893
|$959
|$4,177
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,214
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,422
|Financing
|$1,193
|$960
|$710
|$445
|$160
|$3,467
|Depreciation
|$4,538
|$2,239
|$1,970
|$1,746
|$1,567
|$12,060
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,844
|$8,520
|$8,279
|$7,275
|$10,116
|$48,034
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Regal Sedan Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$2,594
|$1,055
|$1,163
|$573
|$3,287
|$8,671
|Repairs
|$626
|$670
|$718
|$773
|$831
|$3,618
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,052
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,232
|Financing
|$1,033
|$832
|$615
|$385
|$139
|$3,003
|Depreciation
|$3,930
|$1,939
|$1,706
|$1,513
|$1,357
|$10,446
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,991
|$7,380
|$7,171
|$6,301
|$8,762
|$41,604
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Regal Sedan Premium I Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$4,208
|Maintenance
|$2,452
|$997
|$1,099
|$542
|$3,108
|$8,198
|Repairs
|$592
|$633
|$679
|$731
|$785
|$3,421
|Taxes & Fees
|$994
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,165
|Financing
|$977
|$786
|$581
|$364
|$131
|$2,839
|Depreciation
|$3,716
|$1,834
|$1,613
|$1,430
|$1,283
|$9,876
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,337
|$6,977
|$6,780
|$5,957
|$8,284
|$39,335
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Regal Sedan GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$3,325
|$1,352
|$1,490
|$735
|$4,213
|$11,115
|Repairs
|$802
|$859
|$921
|$991
|$1,065
|$4,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,348
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,579
|Financing
|$1,324
|$1,066
|$788
|$494
|$178
|$3,849
|Depreciation
|$5,038
|$2,486
|$2,187
|$1,939
|$1,740
|$13,389
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,370
|$9,460
|$9,192
|$8,076
|$11,231
|$53,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Regal Sedan Premium I Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,948
|Maintenance
|$3,466
|$1,410
|$1,554
|$766
|$4,392
|$11,588
|Repairs
|$836
|$895
|$960
|$1,033
|$1,110
|$4,835
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,405
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,646
|Financing
|$1,380
|$1,111
|$822
|$515
|$185
|$4,013
|Depreciation
|$5,252
|$2,592
|$2,280
|$2,021
|$1,814
|$13,959
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,024
|$9,862
|$9,583
|$8,420
|$11,709
|$55,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Regal Sedan GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,786
|Maintenance
|$3,372
|$1,371
|$1,512
|$745
|$4,273
|$11,273
|Repairs
|$814
|$871
|$934
|$1,005
|$1,080
|$4,703
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,367
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,343
|$1,081
|$799
|$501
|$180
|$3,904
|Depreciation
|$5,109
|$2,521
|$2,218
|$1,966
|$1,765
|$13,579
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,588
|$9,594
|$9,322
|$8,191
|$11,390
|$54,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Regal Sedan Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$2,594
|$1,055
|$1,163
|$573
|$3,287
|$8,671
|Repairs
|$626
|$670
|$718
|$773
|$831
|$3,618
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,052
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,232
|Financing
|$1,033
|$832
|$615
|$385
|$139
|$3,003
|Depreciation
|$3,930
|$1,939
|$1,706
|$1,513
|$1,357
|$10,446
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,991
|$7,380
|$7,171
|$6,301
|$8,762
|$41,604
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Regal Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$5,422
|Maintenance
|$3,160
|$1,285
|$1,416
|$698
|$4,004
|$10,563
|Repairs
|$762
|$816
|$875
|$942
|$1,012
|$4,407
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,281
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,501
|Financing
|$1,258
|$1,013
|$749
|$469
|$169
|$3,658
|Depreciation
|$4,788
|$2,362
|$2,078
|$1,843
|$1,654
|$12,725
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,407
|$2,479
|$2,553
|$2,630
|$12,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,607
|$8,990
|$8,735
|$7,676
|$10,673
|$50,681
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Regal Sedan Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$2,358
|$959
|$1,057
|$521
|$2,988
|$7,883
|Repairs
|$569
|$609
|$653
|$703
|$755
|$3,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$956
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,120
|Financing
|$939
|$756
|$559
|$350
|$126
|$2,730
|Depreciation
|$3,573
|$1,763
|$1,551
|$1,375
|$1,234
|$9,496
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,901
|$6,709
|$6,519
|$5,728
|$7,965
|$37,822
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Regal
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Buick Regal in Virginia is:not available
