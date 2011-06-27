Used 2015 Buick Regal Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Regal Sedan
Premium I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,484*
Total Cash Price
$17,226
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,814*
Total Cash Price
$13,564
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,484*
Total Cash Price
$17,226
Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,395*
Total Cash Price
$14,920
GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,247*
Total Cash Price
$14,107
Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,498*
Total Cash Price
$19,125
GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,647*
Total Cash Price
$19,939
Premium I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,214*
Total Cash Price
$19,397
1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,395*
Total Cash Price
$14,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Regal Sedan Premium I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,990
|Maintenance
|$2,111
|$1,513
|$618
|$2,824
|$3,457
|$10,523
|Repairs
|$761
|$810
|$872
|$937
|$1,007
|$4,388
|Taxes & Fees
|$956
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,165
|Financing
|$926
|$745
|$551
|$345
|$124
|$2,692
|Depreciation
|$3,860
|$1,819
|$1,599
|$1,419
|$1,273
|$9,968
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,768
|$8,188
|$7,040
|$9,025
|$9,464
|$45,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Regal Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$3,929
|Maintenance
|$1,662
|$1,191
|$487
|$2,224
|$2,722
|$8,286
|Repairs
|$599
|$638
|$687
|$738
|$793
|$3,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$753
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$917
|Financing
|$729
|$587
|$434
|$272
|$98
|$2,120
|Depreciation
|$3,039
|$1,432
|$1,259
|$1,117
|$1,002
|$7,849
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,266
|$6,447
|$5,543
|$7,106
|$7,452
|$35,814
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Regal Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,990
|Maintenance
|$2,111
|$1,513
|$618
|$2,824
|$3,457
|$10,523
|Repairs
|$761
|$810
|$872
|$937
|$1,007
|$4,388
|Taxes & Fees
|$956
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,165
|Financing
|$926
|$745
|$551
|$345
|$124
|$2,692
|Depreciation
|$3,860
|$1,819
|$1,599
|$1,419
|$1,273
|$9,968
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,768
|$8,188
|$7,040
|$9,025
|$9,464
|$45,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Regal Sedan Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$890
|$916
|$4,322
|Maintenance
|$1,828
|$1,310
|$536
|$2,446
|$2,994
|$9,115
|Repairs
|$659
|$702
|$756
|$812
|$872
|$3,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,009
|Financing
|$802
|$646
|$477
|$299
|$108
|$2,332
|Depreciation
|$3,343
|$1,575
|$1,385
|$1,229
|$1,102
|$8,634
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,193
|$7,092
|$6,097
|$7,817
|$8,197
|$39,395
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Regal Sedan GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$1,728
|$1,239
|$506
|$2,313
|$2,831
|$8,617
|Repairs
|$623
|$664
|$714
|$768
|$825
|$3,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$783
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$954
|Financing
|$758
|$610
|$451
|$283
|$102
|$2,205
|Depreciation
|$3,161
|$1,489
|$1,309
|$1,162
|$1,042
|$8,163
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,637
|$6,705
|$5,765
|$7,390
|$7,750
|$37,247
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Regal Sedan Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,540
|Maintenance
|$2,343
|$1,679
|$687
|$3,136
|$3,838
|$11,683
|Repairs
|$845
|$900
|$969
|$1,041
|$1,118
|$4,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,062
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,293
|Financing
|$1,028
|$828
|$612
|$384
|$138
|$2,989
|Depreciation
|$4,285
|$2,019
|$1,775
|$1,575
|$1,413
|$11,067
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,065
|$9,090
|$7,816
|$10,019
|$10,507
|$50,498
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Regal Sedan GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$5,776
|Maintenance
|$2,443
|$1,751
|$716
|$3,269
|$4,001
|$12,180
|Repairs
|$881
|$938
|$1,010
|$1,085
|$1,166
|$5,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,107
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,348
|Financing
|$1,072
|$863
|$638
|$400
|$144
|$3,116
|Depreciation
|$4,467
|$2,105
|$1,851
|$1,642
|$1,473
|$11,538
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,621
|$9,477
|$8,148
|$10,446
|$10,954
|$52,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Regal Sedan Premium I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$5,618
|Maintenance
|$2,377
|$1,703
|$696
|$3,180
|$3,892
|$11,849
|Repairs
|$857
|$912
|$982
|$1,055
|$1,134
|$4,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,311
|Financing
|$1,042
|$839
|$621
|$389
|$140
|$3,032
|Depreciation
|$4,346
|$2,048
|$1,800
|$1,597
|$1,433
|$11,224
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,250
|$9,219
|$7,926
|$10,162
|$10,656
|$51,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Regal Sedan 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$890
|$916
|$4,322
|Maintenance
|$1,828
|$1,310
|$536
|$2,446
|$2,994
|$9,115
|Repairs
|$659
|$702
|$756
|$812
|$872
|$3,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,009
|Financing
|$802
|$646
|$477
|$299
|$108
|$2,332
|Depreciation
|$3,343
|$1,575
|$1,385
|$1,229
|$1,102
|$8,634
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,193
|$7,092
|$6,097
|$7,817
|$8,197
|$39,395
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Regal
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Buick Regal in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Buick Regal info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019