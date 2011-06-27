  1. Home
Used 2014 Buick Regal Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Regal
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,865
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,865
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,865
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,865
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower259 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,865
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,865
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,865
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather and chrome trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,865
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,865
Illuminated Footwellsyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sport Pedal Coversyes
Buick Intellilink Radio w/Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,865
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,865
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,865
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,865
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Chrome Grilleyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
18" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,865
Front track62.4 in.
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.8 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,865
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Copper Red Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Onyx
  • Smoky Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Saddle Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Light Neutral w/Cocoa Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,865
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,865
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,865
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
