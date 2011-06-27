Used 2014 Buick Regal Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Regal Sedan
Premium I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,160*
Total Cash Price
$16,003
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,984*
Total Cash Price
$12,601
GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,160*
Total Cash Price
$16,003
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,382*
Total Cash Price
$13,861
Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,343*
Total Cash Price
$13,105
GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,917*
Total Cash Price
$17,767
Premium I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,956*
Total Cash Price
$18,523
Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,597*
Total Cash Price
$18,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Regal Sedan Premium I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$1,495
|$603
|$2,803
|$879
|$3,207
|$8,987
|Repairs
|$761
|$810
|$872
|$937
|$1,007
|$4,388
|Taxes & Fees
|$893
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,101
|Financing
|$861
|$692
|$512
|$321
|$116
|$2,502
|Depreciation
|$4,014
|$1,626
|$1,430
|$1,267
|$1,138
|$9,475
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,171
|$7,024
|$9,008
|$6,895
|$9,061
|$43,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Regal Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$3,897
|Maintenance
|$1,177
|$475
|$2,207
|$692
|$2,525
|$7,076
|Repairs
|$599
|$638
|$687
|$738
|$793
|$3,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$703
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$867
|Financing
|$678
|$545
|$403
|$253
|$91
|$1,970
|Depreciation
|$3,161
|$1,280
|$1,126
|$998
|$896
|$7,461
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,796
|$5,531
|$7,093
|$5,429
|$7,135
|$33,984
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Regal Sedan GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$1,495
|$603
|$2,803
|$879
|$3,207
|$8,987
|Repairs
|$761
|$810
|$872
|$937
|$1,007
|$4,388
|Taxes & Fees
|$893
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,101
|Financing
|$861
|$692
|$512
|$321
|$116
|$2,502
|Depreciation
|$4,014
|$1,626
|$1,430
|$1,267
|$1,138
|$9,475
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,171
|$7,024
|$9,008
|$6,895
|$9,061
|$43,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Regal Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$4,287
|Maintenance
|$1,295
|$523
|$2,428
|$761
|$2,778
|$7,784
|Repairs
|$659
|$702
|$756
|$812
|$872
|$3,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$773
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$954
|Financing
|$746
|$600
|$443
|$278
|$100
|$2,167
|Depreciation
|$3,477
|$1,408
|$1,239
|$1,098
|$986
|$8,207
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,676
|$6,084
|$7,802
|$5,972
|$7,849
|$37,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Regal Sedan Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$4,053
|Maintenance
|$1,224
|$494
|$2,295
|$720
|$2,626
|$7,359
|Repairs
|$623
|$664
|$714
|$768
|$825
|$3,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$731
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$902
|Financing
|$705
|$567
|$419
|$263
|$95
|$2,049
|Depreciation
|$3,287
|$1,331
|$1,171
|$1,038
|$932
|$7,759
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,148
|$5,752
|$7,377
|$5,646
|$7,420
|$35,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Regal Sedan GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$5,495
|Maintenance
|$1,660
|$670
|$3,112
|$976
|$3,560
|$9,977
|Repairs
|$845
|$900
|$969
|$1,041
|$1,118
|$4,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,222
|Financing
|$956
|$768
|$568
|$357
|$128
|$2,778
|Depreciation
|$4,457
|$1,805
|$1,588
|$1,407
|$1,263
|$10,520
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,402
|$7,799
|$10,001
|$7,655
|$10,060
|$47,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Regal Sedan Premium I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$5,729
|Maintenance
|$1,730
|$698
|$3,244
|$1,017
|$3,712
|$10,402
|Repairs
|$881
|$938
|$1,010
|$1,085
|$1,166
|$5,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,033
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,274
|Financing
|$997
|$801
|$592
|$372
|$134
|$2,896
|Depreciation
|$4,647
|$1,882
|$1,655
|$1,467
|$1,317
|$10,968
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,930
|$8,131
|$10,427
|$7,981
|$10,488
|$49,956
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Regal Sedan Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$5,573
|Maintenance
|$1,683
|$679
|$3,156
|$990
|$3,611
|$10,119
|Repairs
|$857
|$912
|$982
|$1,055
|$1,134
|$4,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,005
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,240
|Financing
|$970
|$779
|$576
|$362
|$130
|$2,817
|Depreciation
|$4,520
|$1,830
|$1,610
|$1,427
|$1,281
|$10,669
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,578
|$7,909
|$10,143
|$7,763
|$10,203
|$48,597
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Regal
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Buick Regal in Virginia is:not available
