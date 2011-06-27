  1. Home
Used 2013 Buick Regal GS Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Regal
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,980
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,980
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,980
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,980
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,980
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,980
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
mast antennayes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
336 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,980
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
120V rear power outlet(s)yes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and chrome trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,980
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,980
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
IntelliLink Audio System w/Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,980
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,980
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,980
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,980
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Sunroofyes
20" x 8.5" 5-Twin Spoke Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,980
Front track62.4 in.
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3710 lbs.
Gross weight4755 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.8 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,980
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Smoky Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,980
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/40R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,980
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,980
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
