Used 2002 Buick Regal GS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Regal
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62 in.
Length196.2 in.
Curb weight3543 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume118.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • White/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Black/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • White/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Jasper Green Pearl/Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Medium Gray
  • Rich Chestnut/Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
