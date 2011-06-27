  1. Home
Used 2000 Buick Regal GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.2 in.
Curb weight3543 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Blue
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Gold Metallic
  • Jasper Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
