  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1999 Buick Regal
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Buick Regal Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Regal
Overview
See Regal Inventory
See Regal Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/472.5 mi.280.0/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.17.5 gal.
Combined MPG2119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.54.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.2 in.196.2 in.
Curb weight3439 lbs.3543 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond
  • Auburn Nightmist Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Black
  • Sante Fe Red Pearl
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Sante Fe Red Pearl
  • Bright White Diamond
  • Auburn Nightmist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Taupe
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Medium Gray
See Regal InventorySee Regal Inventory

Related Used 1999 Buick Regal info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles