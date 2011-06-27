Used 1998 Buick Regal Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|19
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/27 mpg
|16/25 mpg
|17/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.5/499.5 mi.
|296.0/462.5 mi.
|314.5/499.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|19
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|195 hp @ 5200 rpm
|240 hp @ 5200 rpm
|195 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.5 ft.
|37.5 ft.
|37.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|196.2 in.
|196.2 in.
|196.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3447 lbs.
|3562 lbs.
|3447 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.0 cu.ft.
|17.0 cu.ft.
|17.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|Wheel base
|109.0 in.
|109.0 in.
|109.0 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
