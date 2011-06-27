  1. Home
Used 1998 Buick Regal Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Regal
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG211921
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg16/25 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.296.0/462.5 mi.314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG211921
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5200 rpm240 hp @ 5200 rpm195 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.37.5 ft.37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.2 in.196.2 in.196.2 in.
Curb weight3447 lbs.3562 lbs.3447 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.109.0 in.109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
