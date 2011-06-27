Used 1997 Buick Regal LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.2 in.
Curb weight3473 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
